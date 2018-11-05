Three women were arrested after allegedly carrying a large banner, wrapped in rope, onto the Manhattan Bridge bike path.The sheet was spotted along inbound lanes of the bridge, near the Brooklyn side, just after 6:30 a.m.Officers stopped them from fully unfurling the banner.Three women, ages 26, 33 and 37, were taken into custody on the bike path.The other members of the group ran off.Only one word on the banner was exposed, "VOTE." The rest of the banner remained furled.The three women are now at the Fifth Precinct with charges pending.----------