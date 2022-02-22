Video shows terrifying barbershop robbery in Washington Heights

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects behind a terrifying robbery at an Upper Manhattan barbershop.

Video shows three men with guns robbing the 26-year-old victim.

It happened just after midnight on Sunday at Jordan MVP Barbershop in Washington Heights.

The suspects took off with $150,000 worth of jewelry.



No one was hurt.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down those responsible.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

