Mayor Adams' subway safety plan begins after 5 violent incidents in NYC

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mayor Adams' subway safety plan begins in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams' new subway safety plan goes into effect today.

That means police will start to issue summonses for fare-beaters.


They'll stop people from sleeping across multiple seats.

There will also be more homeless outreach teams underground.

It comes after another violent weekend on the subway where police reported at least five assaults.

In one of the attacks over the weekend, a woman was beaten with a metal pipe in the Bronx.

Police still looking for the suspect in that case.

That is in addition to multiple other attacks over the weekend including Sunday evening after 6 p.m., when a 31-year-old man was stabbed in the arm and back on the 6 train at Canal Street in a unprovoked attack.


As part of the mayor's new subway safety plan, he will sent up to 30 teams onto the subway, many that include extra NYPD officers to crack down on people sleeping on trains and carrying piles of trash.

Those who don't get off the train at the end of the line will be escorted off.

"The NYPD will join clinicians, social workers and our other partners to link people to the services they desperately need. We will canvass high priority areas on the trains, inside stations and at the end of certain lines," New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

This plan also includes adding psychiatric beds in hospitals as well as private rooms in shelters.



The plan will start by targeting the A, E, 1, 2, N and R subway lines.


Charlton D'Souza, with a volunteer group called United Pasengers has been patrolling the subway stations through the city, and is eagerly waiting to see how Mayor Adams' plan works.

"Let's give it three weeks, and let's see how it works out," he said.

"Eric was a transit police lieutenant when I was chief of transit police in 1990," former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton said on Up Close. "In 1990-1991 we cleaned up the mess in the subway with 5,000 in that system, several hundred living in the tunnels. Rampant fare evasion and disorder and we kept it straight for 28 years."

RELATED | Man stabbed inside Kew Gardens, Queens subway station during attempted robbery
EMBED More News Videos

Marcus Solis reports from Queens where a man was stabbed in the latest incidence of violence inside the subway system.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymtaassaultattacknypderic adamssubwaysubway crimekathy hochul
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden-Putin meeting discussed as Ukraine war fears loom
SUNY Potsdam student found shot to death near campus
AccuWeather: Milder with early clouds, late sun
Presidents Day 2022: What's open and closed
COVID Updates: CDC could update mask guidance this week
2 firefighters injured after flames tear through Bronx building
3 suspects rob, shoot man inside his NYC apartment
Show More
Family of woman killed in Chinatown raising money in her honor
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms
Justin Bieber postpones concert due to COVID-19 outbreak within team
Man stabbed in the arm, back on subway in unprovoked attack
Why Americans should care about the Ukraine-Russia conflict
More TOP STORIES News