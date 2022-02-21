Mayor Adams' subway safety plan begins after 5 violent incidents in NYC

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11580215" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marcus Solis reports from Queens where a man was stabbed in the latest incidence of violence inside the subway system.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams' new subway safety plan goes into effect today.That means police will start to issue summonses for fare-beaters.They'll stop people from sleeping across multiple seats.There will also be more homeless outreach teams underground.It comes after another violent weekend on the subway where police reported at least five assaults.In one of the attacks over the weekend, a woman was beaten with a metal pipe in the Bronx.Police still looking for the suspect in that case.That is in addition to multiple other attacks over the weekend including Sunday evening after 6 p.m., when a 31-year-old man was stabbed in the arm and back on the 6 train at Canal Street in a unprovoked attack.As part of the mayor's new subway safety plan, he will sent up to 30 teams onto the subway, many that include extra NYPD officers to crack down on people sleeping on trains and carrying piles of trash.Those who don't get off the train at the end of the line will be escorted off."The NYPD will join clinicians, social workers and our other partners to link people to the services they desperately need. We will canvass high priority areas on the trains, inside stations and at the end of certain lines," New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.This plan also includes adding psychiatric beds in hospitals as well as private rooms in shelters.The plan will start by targeting the A, E, 1, 2, N and R subway lines.Charlton D'Souza, with a volunteer group called United Pasengers has been patrolling the subway stations through the city, and is eagerly waiting to see how Mayor Adams' plan works."Let's give it three weeks, and let's see how it works out," he said."Eric was a transit police lieutenant when I was chief of transit police in 1990," former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton said on Up Close. "In 1990-1991 we cleaned up the mess in the subway with 5,000 in that system, several hundred living in the tunnels. Rampant fare evasion and disorder and we kept it straight for 28 years."----------