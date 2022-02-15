Outrage and grief in wake of grisly Chinatown apartment murder

Right now the crime is not considered a bias crime.
But the district attorney is promising to investigate further, to ensure the victim wasn't targeted because of her race.
It comes as we learn more about how the terrifying attack unfolded early Sunday morning.
25-year-old Assamad Nash is charged with murder and burglary.
Police say he followed 35-year-old Christina Yuna Lee into her building and upstairs to her apartment.
That's where he's accused of stabbing her 40 times, leaving her dead on the bathroom floor.
Yuna Lee was found half naked. Investigators believe the crime was sexually motivated.
When police officers arrived, they say, Nash impersonated a woman's voice, saying they did not need help.
Now there is an outpouring of grief and rage, as community leaders demand an end to the violence against Asian Americans.
"There's a pattern of over a thousand percent increase in attacks of AAPIs," said Benjamin Wei.
"Michelle Go's murder, Christina's murder, are not considered hate crimes," said Grace Lee. "But that does not diminish the fear, the real fear, that we as Asians, as Asian women especially, are feeling."
Court documents reveal that Nash was found hiding under a bed in the apartment and that he sustained stab wounds as well.
Prosecutors say that is evidence that the victim fought for her life.
