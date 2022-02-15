Outrage and grief in wake of grisly Chinatown apartment murder

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Outrage and grief in the wake of grisly Chinatown murder

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Another gathering today in the wake of Sunday's grisly murder of a woman in her Chinatown apartment is aimed at raising awareness about violence against Asian Americans.

Right now the crime is not considered a bias crime.

But the district attorney is promising to investigate further, to ensure the victim wasn't targeted because of her race.

It comes as we learn more about how the terrifying attack unfolded early Sunday morning.

EMBED More News Videos

Lucy Yang has the new and grisly details revealed in the murder of a woman who was followed by a man inside her apartment in Chinatown Sunday morning.



25-year-old Assamad Nash is charged with murder and burglary.

Police say he followed 35-year-old Christina Yuna Lee into her building and upstairs to her apartment.

That's where he's accused of stabbing her 40 times, leaving her dead on the bathroom floor.

ALSO READ | Sex offender, foster mother charged with prostituting young girls

EMBED More News Videos

Two of the eight victims that were forced into prostitution were children in the foster system put in his wife's care. Eyewitness News reporter Michelle Charlesworth has the details.



Yuna Lee was found half naked. Investigators believe the crime was sexually motivated.

When police officers arrived, they say, Nash impersonated a woman's voice, saying they did not need help.

Now there is an outpouring of grief and rage, as community leaders demand an end to the violence against Asian Americans.

"There's a pattern of over a thousand percent increase in attacks of AAPIs," said Benjamin Wei.



"Michelle Go's murder, Christina's murder, are not considered hate crimes," said Grace Lee. "But that does not diminish the fear, the real fear, that we as Asians, as Asian women especially, are feeling."

Court documents reveal that Nash was found hiding under a bed in the apartment and that he sustained stab wounds as well.

Prosecutors say that is evidence that the victim fought for her life.

ALSO READ | Crossing guard removed after reportedly using anti-Semitic slurs
EMBED More News Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has more from the Upper West Side.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citylower east sidemanhattanchinatownnypdhomicide investigationwoman attackedwoman killedstabbing
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man critically injured in NYC apartment fire has died
1,400 NYC workers fired over vax mandate; free at-home tests doled out
Massive fire tears through home in Paterson, New Jersey
Brian Laundrie's cause of death, new details revealed in autopsy
AccuWeather: Sunny, not as harsh
COVID Updates: NY AG gets $400k refund for false rapid COVID testing
Track fire causes, smoke, train delays at Manhattan subway station
Show More
More than 100 trapped for 7 hours on stalled Amtrak train in Queens
Trump financial statements aren't reliable: Accounting firm
7 On Your Side tips to beat inflation on furniture, groceries & more
91-year-old, 75-year-old go on first date on Valentine's Day
Witness: Unruly passenger tried to enter cockpit, open plane door
More TOP STORIES News