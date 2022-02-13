Woman found dead inside Manhattan apartment; Barricaded man in custody

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11547628" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There are signs of hope for a family in Queens, whose loved one just emerged from a coma after she was bashed in the head with a rock more than two months ago. Lucy Yang spoke exclusively with the victim's husband.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman was found dead after police arrested a man who barricaded himself inside an apartment in Manhattan Sunday.According to authorities, police responded to a 911 call about a dispute on Chrystie Street on the Lower East Side just before 4:30 a.m.They say officers found a man who barricaded their access to the inside of the apartment.ESU personnel then responded to the scene and were eventually able to gain entry.When officers entered the apartment, they found a 35-year-old woman in the bathroom with trauma to her body.EMS pronounced the woman dead on the scene.An unidentified man was taken into custody. Charges are pending.The investigation is ongoing.----------