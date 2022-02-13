Woman found dead inside Manhattan apartment; Barricaded man in custody

According to authorities, police responded to a 911 call about a dispute on Chrystie Street on the Lower East Side just before 4:30 a.m.
They say officers found a man who barricaded their access to the inside of the apartment.
ESU personnel then responded to the scene and were eventually able to gain entry.
When officers entered the apartment, they found a 35-year-old woman in the bathroom with trauma to her body.
EMS pronounced the woman dead on the scene.
An unidentified man was taken into custody. Charges are pending.
The investigation is ongoing.
