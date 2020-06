14-year-old to be sentenced in murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 14-year-old boy who pleaded guilty to robbery in the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors is expected to be sentenced to a minimum six months sentence, with a maximum of 18 months in family court Monday.The boy was charged as a juvenile, as he was 13 at the time of the murder in Morningside Park last December.The other two boys involved, both 14 at the time (and now 15) were charged as adults.Rashaun Weaver is accused of fatally stabbing Majors as Luchiano Lewis held her in a headlock.Their trials on murder and robbery charges are pending.The 14 year old being sentenced Monday made the following statement to the judge via a remote appearance as he pleaded guilty on June 3rd The city's Law Department has asked the family court judge for a minimum six months sentence, with a maximum of 18 months, in a limited security facility.He will get credit for the time served since his December arrest.----------