Shoplifter pushes 77-year-old to the ground while leaving Barnes & Noble in NYC

MANHATTAN -- A search is underway for a shoplifter who pushed a 77-year-old to the ground at a Barnes and Noble in Manhattan Friday.
One of the security officers tried to stop the shoplifter.
Police say when a man tried to leave the store with merchandise he didn't pay for a worker tried to stop him.
The incident took place at the store on East 17th street.
The man has not been found.
He left with about $35 worth of stolen items.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
