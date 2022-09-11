Shoplifter pushes 77-year-old to the ground while leaving Barnes & Noble in NYC

A search is underway for a shoplifter who pushed a 77-year-old to the ground at a Barnes and Noble in Manhattan Friday.

MANHATTAN -- A search is underway for a shoplifter who pushed a 77-year-old to the ground at a Barnes and Noble in Manhattan Friday.

One of the security officers tried to stop the shoplifter.

Police say when a man tried to leave the store with merchandise he didn't pay for a worker tried to stop him.

The incident took place at the store on East 17th street.

The man has not been found.

He left with about $35 worth of stolen items.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

ALSO READ | 7 On Your Side steps in to help after refinance runaround for student loan recipient

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube