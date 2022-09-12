3 children found unconscious on Coney Island beach in apparent attempted drowning

Janice Yu reports from Coney Island on the apparent attempted drowning.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three children were found unconscious on a Coney Island beach this morning - and their mother is in custody in what appears to be an attempted drowning.

The woman believed to be their mother was found barefoot walking on the boardwalk, claiming her three children were missing.

She was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Meanwhile, authorities launched a search and found three children on the beach, at West 35th Street.

They were unconscious and were rushed to Coney Island Hospital in unknown condition.

All three children are seven and under.

The mother is at the 60th Precinct. She is being questioned in what is being investigated as an attempted drowning of her children.

