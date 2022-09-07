NYPD commissioner will discuss drop in shootings, rise in other crimes like robberies, grand larceny

Commissioner Sewell is expected to discuss the 30% drop in shootings and 54% drop in murders this August.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell will discuss crime statistics across the five boroughs Wednesday afternoon.

Shootings are down compared to this time last year, but the NYPD says other major crimes are going in the wrong direction.

In fact, J'Ouvert, the West Indian Day celebration in Crown Heights saw zero shootings this year according to Mayor Adams.

He says officers confiscated two illegal guns and seized 40 dirt bikes during the celebration.

"We all know it, we know the ritual," Adams said. "Pick up the paper the day after West Indian Day weekend, and you look at the number of homicides. How many shootings took place? What happened at the parade? It didn't happen this weekend. It did not happen."

In total, the NYPD recorded 15 shootings over the three-day weekend citywide. Less than half of the shootings that happened last year.

But other crimes are surging across the five boroughs.

Robberies, grand larceny, and burglaries are all up over 30% which is causing an overall crime surge across the city.

The police commissioner will break down all New York City crime stats at Police Plaza this afternoon.

