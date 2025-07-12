2 people injured after fire rips through home in Bath Beach, Brooklyn; e-bikes found at scene

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people are recovering after a fire ripped through a home in Brooklyn overnight.
Citizen App video shows crews responding to the scene on Bay 13th Street in Bath Beach just before 2 a.m. on Saturday.
First responders transported the victims to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials say e-bikes were recovered at the scene, but their role in the fire is unclear.
Authorities are now trying to determine the cause of the fire.
