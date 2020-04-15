COUNTRY CLUB, Bronx (WABC) -- A man was beaten to death with a baseball bat inside a home in the Bronx.
The 32-year-old victim was discovered inside the home on Bayview Avenue in the Country Club section just before 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.
He was pronounced dead at Jacobi Medical Center.
Police are looking for the attacker. So far, no arrests have been made.
Man found beaten to death by baseball bat in Bronx
