Basketball coach accused of punching boy in Greenvale

GREENVALE, Nassau County (WABC) -- An intramural basketball coach on Long Island is accused of punching a male player.Cheikh Kadim Ndiaye is due in court Monday to face charges of third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.Police say the juvenile told officers that he was playing basketball at the Sid Jacobsen Jewish Center in Greenvale on Saturday afternoon when Ndiaye punched him in both arms with a closed fist.The boy complained of pain and bruising.The Nassau County Police Department requests anyone that feels they may be a victim of the defendant to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.----------