NJ homeowners file lawsuit against decades-old baseball field, calling it an 'inconvenience'

BASKING RIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- The field at the Ridge Baseball Club in Bernards Township, New Jersey has been a community staple for more than three decades.

However, residents who recently bought homes near the park are crying foul.

They don't like the noisy batting cages or the bright lights, and now they're taking their complaints to court.

"I'm a volunteer I want to focus on the kids, I want to focus on baseball," said Kevin Larner, President of the Ridge Baseball Club, who was left frustrated after learning about the lawsuit. "Disappointing to see it's comes to this."

The lawsuit, which was filed in the Somerset County Superior Court by eight homeowners, claims nearby residents are facing a slew of issues, ranging from noise to traffic concerns along with lights spilling into their neighborhood.

This legal action taken by residents comes on the heels of an ordinance by the Township Committee renewing RBC's lease at the complex for the next 20 years.

"The main thing is the lights and the batting when they practice," said Mario Savino. "I think they use aluminum bats. It echoes through the house."

For Savino, one of the homeowners that's taking legal action, he says this isn't anything new and issues have been raised at various meetings.

While neighbors say they want young people to hit a home run, they would also like to live in their homes peacefully.

For RBC's president, he says they are already doing their part to make sure everyone is happy.

"As part of the lease renewal, we agreed to spend $15,000 to put in a noise remediation wall that surrounds the batting cage, and agreed to work with a lighting contractor who installed the lights," he said.

While the sounds of the field were silent Thursday, neighbors are simply holding their breath.

"We're a big fan of RBC, we do support them. We want the kids to play every game. My son plays for the team, I don't miss a game," said Brian Krawitz, HOA President for residents. "We're just worried about the new extended hours and the quality of life issues that those might possess challenges for."

