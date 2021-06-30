Grab your friends to take on this 10 lb. baked potato

EMBED <>More Videos

Have you ever craved a 10 lb baked potato?

Roy Burns Sr. opened Burns BBQ in Houston's Acres Homes neighborhood in the early 1970s.

His family carries on his rich barbecue legacy to this day, and that's why their motto is "Great BBQ Lives On!"

Thrust into the national spotlight by a 2016 episode of Anthony Bourdain's "Parts Unknown," Burns is famous for its ribs, homemade links and other smoked treats.

And, if you're really hungry, feel free to tackle the 10 pound baked potato, which comes with everything from butter to sausage to brisket and nearly everything in between!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bbqfoodktrkrestaurantbarbecuelocalishmy go to
TOP STORIES
Cosby leaves prison after court overturns sex assault conviction
Bill Cosby's release from prison prompts strong reactions
Timeline of events in Bill Cosby's overturned conviction
AccuWeather Alert: T-Storm, flash flood watches issued
Mayor urges New Yorkers to reduce electric use during heat emergency
Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88
Woman who falsely blamed teen pleads not guilty on hate crimes charges
Show More
Take 2: Election board to try again with ranked choice voting results
Officials warn of the dangers of illegal fireworks this July 4
Trump Organization expects Manhattan DA to file charges Thursday
Actor Allison Mack sentenced in NXIVM sex slave case
Man who served 19 years for firing at police has conviction vacated
More TOP STORIES News