Long Island students create kangaroo pouches for animals affected by wildfires

SETAUKET, Long Island (WABC) -- School children on Long Island are working to help save baby kangaroos separated by their mothers by those devastating wildfires in Australia.
11-year-old Lily Rosengard is spearheading the effort at Setauket Elementary School.
Students are making "joey pouches." They mimic the mother kangaroo's pouch in which the baby kangaroos, otherwise known as joeys, grow.
Lily says she was inspired to help by what she saw on the news.
"I saw the pattern online, and we (the school) just wanted to try it out. It became a big thing to help them," she said.
The supplies for the pouches were donated by Lily's girl scouts troop and community members.
Some experts estimate more than one billion animals have died in the Australia wildfires.
