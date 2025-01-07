Queens teens receive citations of honor from state for helping woman badly hurt after fall

BELLEROSE, Queens (WABC) -- Two teens in Queens are being hailed as heroes and were recognized by the state for their actions to help a stranger in need.

Colin Winn and Christian Fiorillo -- students at St. Gregory's School -- were handed official citations of honor by the New York State Assembly for rushing to 76-year-old Janet Miranda after she tripped on the sidewalk, fell, dislocated her shoulder and broke her nose.

"They went into action," said Miranda. "They were just amazing, They were just incredible. They stayed with me the whole time until the ambulance came."

Winn and Fiorillo told Eyewitness News they called the ambulance and Miranda's daughter, and when they saw she was bleeding, they went and got her napkins.

"I don't think it should be a big deal, we just did the right thing," said Winn.

Miranda after her ordeal says she sent a letter to St. Gregory's principal to praise Winn and Fiorillo. That led to the state honoring the two 13-year-old boys.

"They are a symbol of what we should all be," acknowledged Assemblymember Davin Weprin.

Werpin says he's already offered Winn and Fiorillo and internship for their good deed, which they have accepted.

"What an interesting world we live in right now, that two young did what they were supposed to do, we make a big deal," said Catholic School Superintendent Kevin McCormack.

