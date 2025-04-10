FBI conducting investigation into MS-13 activity at Long Island nature preserve: sources

JERICHO, Long Island (WABC) -- The FBI is conducting an investigation at the Underhill Preserve in Jericho, Long Island, according to FBI New York.

NewsCopter 7 was over the police scene Wednesday evening.



Sources told Eyewitness News they are conducting an investigation into MS-13 activity.

They say a person in custody claims there is a victim in the park. However, it's unclear what authorities found, and if it's human.

The FBI and police have not yet said what they are searching for.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.