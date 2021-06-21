Society

Be Kind: Young cancer survivor uses creativity to make special Father's Day gift

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Be Kind: Young cancer survivor uses creativity to make special Father's Day gift

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A young cancer survivor used her creativity to make a special gift for Father's Day.

Doctors diagnosed Elana Koenig with a form of sarcoma at seven years old.


Her dad cheered her up with father-daughter dances, even when she was in a cast. He also supported Elana when she founded the Koenig Childhood Cancer Foundation to help other children like her.



Elana says she created a special video to do something special for her dad.
Now, Elana's cancer is in remission.

She says her dad was her rock throughout her cancer treatments.

"When I started my foundation, my dad would help me deliver gift packages, he would help me by visiting those children with me in the hospital. He would sing to them with me, he would just lighten up their mood like he lightened up mine. Like he kind of has that quirk to him. So he was really awesome with that he would help me with goodie bags," said Elana.

On Monday, the Koenig Child Cancer Foundation will hold Father's Day events at Memorial Sloan Kettering and New York Presbyterian Hospitals.

ALSO READ | Teachers write book to motivate children to help out in community
EMBED More News Videos

Two teachers wrote a book to motivate children to help out in their communities.



----------Don't forget to #BeKind. For more stories of kindness, check out our "Be Kind" campaign page and follow our Facebook group. Let us know if you see someone doing something kind by filling out the form below:


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyupper east sidenew york citymanhattanhealthcancerbe kind
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYC mayoral candidate Eric Adams says campaign volunteer stabbed in the Bronx
Yankees host children who dodged bullets in brazen Bronx shooting
Foo Fighters hold first 100 percent capacity concert at Madison Square Garden
6 celebrating at family gathering struck by vehicle in NYC, suspects flee
As early primary voting ends, candidates for NYC mayor pull out all stops
Alabama crash killed 10, including 9 children, in interstate pileup
6 more arrested as NYC illegal fireworks crackdown continues
Show More
2 officers injured while taking accident report in Queens
How one restaurant is trying to combat staffing struggles
'March of Dads' rally held in support of fathers of color
What to buy and what to skip on Amazon Prime Day
How Amazon is supporting small businesses on Prime Day
More TOP STORIES News