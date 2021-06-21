Be Kind: Young cancer survivor uses creativity to make special Father's Day gift

Doctors diagnosed Elana Koenig with a form of sarcoma at seven years old.
Her dad cheered her up with father-daughter dances, even when she was in a cast. He also supported Elana when she founded the Koenig Childhood Cancer Foundation to help other children like her.
#HappyFathersDay to the best dad in the world and my #1 supporter! 💜— Koenig Childhood Cancer Foundation (@TheKccf) June 20, 2021
If you’re lucky enough to have an amazing dad like mine, hug him and tell him you love him every day!! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/MvphRO5246
Elana says she created a special video to do something special for her dad.
Now, Elana's cancer is in remission.
She says her dad was her rock throughout her cancer treatments.
"When I started my foundation, my dad would help me deliver gift packages, he would help me by visiting those children with me in the hospital. He would sing to them with me, he would just lighten up their mood like he lightened up mine. Like he kind of has that quirk to him. So he was really awesome with that he would help me with goodie bags," said Elana.
On Monday, the Koenig Child Cancer Foundation will hold Father's Day events at Memorial Sloan Kettering and New York Presbyterian Hospitals.
ALSO READ | Teachers write book to motivate children to help out in community
----------Don't forget to #BeKind. For more stories of kindness, check out our "Be Kind" campaign page and follow our Facebook group. Let us know if you see someone doing something kind by filling out the form below:
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip