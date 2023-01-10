Connecticut family discovers black bear hibernating under deck

A family in Plainville, Connecticut discovered a black bear, who they named 'Marty Barnard,' hibernating under their backyard deck last month.

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- A family in Connecticut found quite a surprise under their deck -- a hibernating black bear.

The family from Plainville says they were playing with their dog in the backyard last month when the dog started growling and acting strange.

That's when they spotted the bear and took a video.

They named him "Marty Barnard" and even set up an Instagram account for him that has since gone viral.

The family alerted the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Officials told them to just leave Marty alone.

They said they could remove him from under the deck, but they couldn't promise he wouldn't return.

