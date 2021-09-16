1 dead, 1 wounded after gunfire erupts in Bedford-Stuyvesant

1 dead, 1 wounded after gunfire erupts in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two men were shot, one fatally, in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn Thursday morning.

The men were struck when gunfire erupted on Lewis Avenue just after 5 a.m.

A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at Woodhull Hospital.



A 30-year-old man was shot in the neck and found nearby.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests were immediately made, and detectives are looking into whether they shot each other.

