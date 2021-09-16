1 dead, 1 wounded after gunfire erupts in Bedford-Stuyvesant

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11024471" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police in Moab released a body camera video of the interaction between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two men were shot, one fatally, in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn Thursday morning.The men were struck when gunfire erupted on Lewis Avenue just after 5 a.m.A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at Woodhull Hospital.A 30-year-old man was shot in the neck and found nearby.He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.No arrests were immediately made, and detectives are looking into whether they shot each other.----------