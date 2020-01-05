Small plane runs off runway in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Beechcraft BE20 failed to completely stop and ran off a runway at a Morristown Municipal Airport.The incident happened Saturday when the Beechcraft plane was attempting to land on Runway 23.The plane eventually came to a stop in a grassy area off of the runway.Fire and Police quickly arrived at the scene around noon.The ARFF (Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting), operations staff and EMS determined there were no injuries and no one required medical assistance.Specific aircraft or flight details are not available but initial damage was reported to be to the propeller area of the aircraft, authorities said.The cause of this incident is unknown at this time and this matter will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.Morristown Municipal Airport was closed immediately following this incident and the airport remains closed at this time.Additional information and updates will be provided by Airport Operations.----------