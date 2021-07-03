1 woman killed, 2 injured in crash on Belt Parkway in Brooklyn

Police say a red Chevy Trailblazer was traveling westbound on the Belt Parkway near exit 15 and Erskine Street in East New York around 9:50 a.m. when the driver lost control and collided with an Access a Ride van, causing it to flip over.
They say there were two people in the Chevy Trailblazer, a male driver and female passenger, both 20 years of age.
The 20-year-old female passenger was ejected when the vehicle hit the guardrail and was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital.
The driver was not seriously injured and is also at Brookdale.
A 60-year-old driver in the Access a Ride van suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The accident in still under investigation. It's unknown if there was any criminality involved.
There are heavy delays in the area due to the accident.
