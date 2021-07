1 woman killed, 2 injured in crash on Belt Parkway in Brooklyn

EMBED >More News Videos Long Branch announced it will be postponing its July 4 fireworks due to a large beach party last weekend that was packed with out-of-towners.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One woman was killed and two were injured after a crash on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn Saturday morning.Police say a red Chevy Trailblazer was traveling westbound on the Belt Parkway near exit 15 and Erskine Street in East New York around 9:50 a.m. when the driver lost control and collided with an Access a Ride van, causing it to flip over.They say there were two people in the Chevy Trailblazer, a male driver and female passenger, both 20 years of age.The 20-year-old female passenger was ejected when the vehicle hit the guardrail and was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital.The driver was not seriously injured and is also at Brookdale.A 60-year-old driver in the Access a Ride van suffered non-life-threatening injuries.MORE NEWS: Where to find July 4th fireworks in the New York area and what got canceled The accident in still under investigation. It's unknown if there was any criminality involved.There are heavy delays in the area due to the accident.