1 woman killed, 2 injured in crash on Belt Parkway in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
1 woman killed, 2 injured in crash in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One woman was killed and two were injured after a crash on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn Saturday morning.

Police say a red Chevy Trailblazer was traveling westbound on the Belt Parkway near exit 15 and Erskine Street in East New York around 9:50 a.m. when the driver lost control and collided with an Access a Ride van, causing it to flip over.

They say there were two people in the Chevy Trailblazer, a male driver and female passenger, both 20 years of age.

The 20-year-old female passenger was ejected when the vehicle hit the guardrail and was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital.

The driver was not seriously injured and is also at Brookdale.

A 60-year-old driver in the Access a Ride van suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident in still under investigation. It's unknown if there was any criminality involved.

There are heavy delays in the area due to the accident.


