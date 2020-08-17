Man involved in road rage beating sought by authorities

CYPRESS, Texas -- It all started with a lane change.

A 20-year-old Cypress woman was beaten Thursday during a confrontation with another driver on the Beltway 8 feeder road.

Video of the incident shows a man throwing punches, which left the woman battered and bruised.

The woman's mother, Edna Mojica told ABC13 that it began with a driver who became angry when she made a lane change in front of him.

"Every time she tried to switch lanes, he would switch first," Mojica said.

As the victim was stopped at a traffic signal near Phillipine Street, the driver followed her and got out of his car. Mojica's daughter told police the man punched through her window, shattering the glass and struck her several times in the face.

Bystanders recorded part of the incident that shows Mojica's daughter and the man struggling.

"I think I was more upset because nobody stopped to say 'Hey, let me help this woman out,'" her father said about the bystanders.

The Mojicas hope someone with information about the driver will come forward and help find him.

The white man has blonde hair and was driving a gray pickup truck, possibly a newer Ford model and is believed to be 6 feet tall.

If you have any information about the incident, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 221-6000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypressfightcaught on tapebeatingcaught on videocaught on cameraroad rage
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi to call House back into session to vote on USPS bill
Illegal raves broken up in NYC neighborhood seeing spike in COVID cases
4 dead in more than 2 dozen NYC shootings in less than 48 hours
3 hostages being held at Austin-area shooting scene
Teacher appears shirtless during virtual class
Everything to know about the 2020 Democratic National Convention
NYC bodega owners sound alarm about wave of ATM thefts
Show More
COVID-19 Updates: NY positives under 1%, decline in new US cases
Extreme lightning causing large power outages in CA
Alleged dispute turns deadly outside Manhattan bagel shop
Husband attacks great white shark that bit his wife
President Trump's brother Robert dies in New York hospital
More TOP STORIES News