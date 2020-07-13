Cars jump curb in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn crash, injuring 4

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A multi-car crash injured at least four people and left a trail of destruction in the Bensonhurst section of Brooklyn.
The vehicles collided at 18th Avenue and 64th Street just after 4:30 a.m.
The force of the crash sent several vehicles onto the sidewalk and took down light poles.
Four people were injured in the crash. Their conditions are not yet known.
A dispute erupted following the collision, but no arrests were made.
