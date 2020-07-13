Cars jump curb in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn crash, injuring 4

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A multi-car crash injured at least four people and left a trail of destruction in the Bensonhurst section of Brooklyn.The vehicles collided at 18th Avenue and 64th Street just after 4:30 a.m.The force of the crash sent several vehicles onto the sidewalk and took down light poles.Four people were injured in the crash. Their conditions are not yet known.A dispute erupted following the collision, but no arrests were made.----------