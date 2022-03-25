Man found fatally shot in lobby of Bensonhurst apartment building

EMBED <>More Videos

Man found fatally shot in NYC apartment building lobby

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 43-year-old man was found fatally shot in the lobby of an apartment building in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn.

Police were called to the location on Bay Parkway at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The man did not live in the building. His name has not been released, pending family notification.



The motive for shooting is unknown.

Investigators are searching for three men who fled in a four-door sedan southbound on Bay Parkway.

ALSO READ: Suspect in 87-year-old grandmother's shove death surrenders to NYPD
EMBED More News Videos

A woman wanted for allegedly shoving a beloved grandmother who later died from her injuries surrendered to police Tuesday.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citybrooklynbensonhurstnypdhomicide investigationshooting
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYC Mayor Adams ends vaccine mandate for pro athletes, entertainers
NYPD targets quality-of-life crimes; critics cite 'broken windows'
Two pigs escape warehouse fire in Brooklyn
AccuWeather: Milder and breezy
CT governor signs bill suspending 25-cent gas tax
Over 30 weapons seized by undercover officers in the Bronx
NJ recreational cannabis sales could begin in April
Show More
Couple leaves everything behind to flee war-torn Ukraine
Referee saved after suffering heart attack during lacrosse game
Trump sues Hillary Clinton, DNC over Russia collusion allegation
Creator of the GIF, dies from COVID at 74
NYPD introduces emotional support dogs
More TOP STORIES News