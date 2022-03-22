assault

Suspect in 87-year-old grandmother's shove death surrenders to NYPD

By Eyewitness News


CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman wanted for allegedly shoving a beloved 87-year-old grandmother who later died from her injuries in a random unprovoked attack in New York City surrendered to police Tuesday.

Lauren Pazienza, 26, of Port Jefferson, turned herself in at the 10th Precinct and was charged with manslaughter.

Barbara Maier Gustern, an active performer and voice coach, was wrapping up rehearsal last Thursday night in Chelsea when the woman approached her from behind and pushed her to the ground.

Gustern suffered a severe head injury and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police announced five days later that she had died as a result of her injuries.

Gustern was walking along 28th Street on her way to attend a student's performance when the woman attacked her near Eighth Avenue.

Gustern's grandson A.J. spoke out to Eyewitness News on Monday.

"She's the light of my life," he said after flying in from Colorado to be with his grandmother at Bellevue Hospital. "I'm angry at the state of the world. I'm angry at the state of the city."

Anyone with additional information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

