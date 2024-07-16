Gotti family high school fight case adjourned to July 30 on Long Island

They were arrested last night after a fight at a high school basketball game on Long Island.

LOCUST VALLEY, Long Island (WABC) -- Oral arguments were set to take place on whether the case against the wife and daughter of former acting mob boss John "Junior" Gotti should continue.

Prosecutors took too long to bring the case to trial and withheld a prior criminal record of the woman they allegedly attacked, their lawyers say in a 150-page motion filed with the court.

The Nassau County District Attorney's Office responded by saying it still has nearly two months left to bring the case to trial.

The prosecutors say they didn't know about a prior misdemeanor conviction of the victim, but shared it as soon as they did.

The judge in the case was set to hear oral arguments on Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead to determine if the case will go forward, but instead court was adjourned until July 30.

Kimberly Gotti, 56, and her 25-year-old daughter, Gianna, were charged in February with beating up a 48-year-old parent during a brawl at a Locust Valley High School basketball game.

