John Gotti, Jr.'s wife, daughter charged in fight at high school basketball game on Long Island

LOCUST VALLEY, Long Island (WABC) -- The wife and daughter of former mobster John Gotti, Jr. were charged with assault after a fight at a high school basketball game on Long Island on Thursday.

Kimberly Gotti, 55, and 23-year-old Gianna Gotti were charged with third degree assault with intent to cause physical injury.

According to a police report, a woman told officers that a man and a woman in the stands calling students seated near them in the bleachers vulgar names.

She claims when she asked them to stop, Kimberly and Gianna Gotti attacked her, punching her and pulling her hair causing substantial pain to her scalp and scratches to both sides of the woman's face.

They were released without bail and an order of protection with issued.

The pair will be back in court next month.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.