Marshals investigating suspicious house fire on Staten Island; 1 person in custody

RANDALL MANOR, Staten Island (WABC) -- A person is in custody as fire marshals investigate a suspicious house fire that broke out on Staten Island on Wednesday.

The three-alarm fire started just after 1 p.m. on North Burgher Avenue in the Randall Manor section.

FDNY officials say firefighters discovered heavy flames in the back of 131 N Burgher Ave., a multi-family home, that had extended to two buildings to the left.

The fire has since been placed under control.

No one was injured in the fire.

FDNY officials say one person was taken into custody for questioning.

No arrests have been made so far.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

