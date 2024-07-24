  • Watch Now
Hell's Kitchen punching attack leaves 2 men unconscious, 1 in critical condition

ByRaegan Medgie WABC logo
Wednesday, July 24, 2024 8:54AM
Search for suspect who assaulted 2 people in Hell's Kitchen
Raegan Medgie has the latest in Hell's Kitchen.

HELL'S KITCHEN (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who punched two people and knocked them unconscious. One of the victims was left in critical condition.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning near West 44th Street and 9th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen.

According to police, the man they're looking for was riding a moped at the time of the attack.

Video shows the suspect driving onto the sidewalk and bumping into a 56-year-old man before an argument erupted. That's when the suspect punched the man, and then another bystander who tried to intervene.

The second victim, a 33-year-old man, was also knocked unconscious and has been listed in critical condition.

The suspect was able to get away on the moped following the incident.

N.J. Burkett has the latest on the arrest.

Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
