Hell's Kitchen punching attack leaves 2 men unconscious, 1 in critical condition

HELL'S KITCHEN (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who punched two people and knocked them unconscious. One of the victims was left in critical condition.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning near West 44th Street and 9th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen.

According to police, the man they're looking for was riding a moped at the time of the attack.

Video shows the suspect driving onto the sidewalk and bumping into a 56-year-old man before an argument erupted. That's when the suspect punched the man, and then another bystander who tried to intervene.

The second victim, a 33-year-old man, was also knocked unconscious and has been listed in critical condition.

The suspect was able to get away on the moped following the incident.

