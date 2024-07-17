Councilwoman arrested after clash with police at Brooklyn shelter protest

BENSONHURST (WABC) -- A councilmember has been arrested after allegedly biting a police chief during a protest in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

It happened in the Bensonhurst section during a protest against against a proposed men's shelter in the neighborhood.

Councilwoman Susan Zhuang was charged with assault after reportedly biting the chief on the arm.

The NYPD chief was treated for a large bite in his arm.

Nine others were arrested for their roles in the protest. At one point at least 150 protesters were on the scene but officials say that number has since grown.

Members of the Bensonhurst community had been rallying against the facility for months.

Former mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa took to social media to show the police/protester altercation and expressed words of support Zhuang.

"Local residents in Bensonhurst are protesting a homeless shelter that was being opened at 5AM with NO consent from the community, or their Council Member Susan Zhuang! Zhuang stood up for her community, and was arrested this morning protesting this shelter," he said, in part, in a social media post.

A spokesperson for Zhuang said the councilwoman was arrested for trying to protect an 80-year-old woman who was being pushed against barriers.

