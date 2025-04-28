24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Business that makes porta-potties goes up in flames in Queens

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, April 28, 2025 2:18AM
BROAD CHANNEL, Queens (WABC) -- Two people, including a firefighter were injured after a place that makes porta-potties in Queens went up in flames.

Flames started around 7 p.m. Sunday at the business on Cross Bay Boulevard in Broad Channel.

The fire went up to two alarms.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

