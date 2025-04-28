Business that makes porta-potties goes up in flames in Queens

BROAD CHANNEL, Queens (WABC) -- Two people, including a firefighter were injured after a place that makes porta-potties in Queens went up in flames.
Flames started around 7 p.m. Sunday at the business on Cross Bay Boulevard in Broad Channel.
The fire went up to two alarms.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
