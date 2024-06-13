Police investigating multiple act of vandalism linked to war in Middle East

Phil Taitt has the latest on a the string of acts of vandalism linked to the war in the Middle East.

Phil Taitt has the latest on a the string of acts of vandalism linked to the war in the Middle East.

Phil Taitt has the latest on a the string of acts of vandalism linked to the war in the Middle East.

Phil Taitt has the latest on a the string of acts of vandalism linked to the war in the Middle East.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New information in several acts of vandalism in New York City linked to the war in the Middle East.

Overnight police released video of the suspects wanted for throwing red paint on the home of the director of the Brooklyn Museum.

It's just one of the places where vandals left a mess in a span of four hours early Wednesday morning, including leaflets left behind calling for more violence against Israel.

The German Consulate was just one of several locations hit around 3:30 Wednesday morning, according to police.

Crews have since cleaned up the vandalism at the location.

Four people vandalized the front of the building with paint and posters.

Video shows the people police are looking for, who were able to get away after the damage was done in a dark colored vehicle..

Surveillance video caught another act of vandalism on the Upper East Side.

People can be seen getting out of a U-haul truck on East 65th Street around 6 a.m. outside the Palestinian Authority.

Police said more than a dozen people walked up the street, spilled red liquid on the street and sidewalk, hung banners and scattered leaflets.

Meanwhile, more vandalism in Brooklyn as red paint was tossed at the home of the Brooklyn Musuem director's home.

Vandals accused her of being a supremacist, zionist and having blood on her hands.

Senate majority leader commented on this ongoing situation saying, in part, "this is the face of hatred Jewish Americans made to feel unsafe in their own home. Just because they are Jewish."

Police are trying to see if these three incidents are all related including two other incidents that happened between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Moments ago a clean up crew just left here at the german consulate as this vandalism has now been cleaned up.

ALSO READ: 2 NYPD officers injured in shootout with migrant in Queens

Phil Taitt and Raegen Medgie report on the officers' conditions from Queens.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.