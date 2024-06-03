2 NYPD officers injured in shootout with scooter-riding suspect in Elmhurst

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- Two NYPD officers were shot while confronting a suspect on a scooter who allegedly had a gun in Elmhurst, Queens.

The officers were shot at the intersection of 23rd Avenue and 87th Street at around 1:40 a.m.

Phil Taitt and Raegan Medgie report on the shooting from Queens.

One officer was struck in the upper leg, one was grazed in the stomach, striking his bulletproof vest.

"We heard three to four shots, then one shot. We thought maybe it was someone with a firework, but within one minute the officers' car came, we heard the siren and we came outside and we saw the crime scene," said Muhammad Ali, an eyewitness.

The officers were taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition where they are expected to recover.

A 19-year-old suspect was also injured, apparently shot in his lower leg.

He was carried by police to the ambulance and taken to the hospital to NY Presbyterian Hospital in Queens.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

NYPD officials are expected to provide an update on the shooting and the officers' conditions this morning.

