77-year-old woman dies after blaze tears through Bedford-Stuyvesant home

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn. (WABC) -- A 77-year-old woman died when a fire tore through a home in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn.

Firefighters arrived on MacDonough Street just after 11:50 p.m. Monday night to find fire on all floors and through the roof.

After battling through the heavy smoke and flames, the victim was discovered dead inside.

Eight residents left homeless are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

