Police question man after woman found beaten to death in Cresskill

CRESSKILL, Bergen County (WABC) -- Police in Bergen County are questioning a man after a woman was beaten to death in a Cresskill home.
Officials say the 911 call came in around 6:45 pm Wednesday.
When officers got to the home on Stonegate Trail, they found the woman was already dead.
Officials say she died from apparent blunt force trauma and may have been attacked with a baseball bat.
An investigation is underway.
