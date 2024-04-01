Best fire pits for your backyard from Solo Stove, Tiki and more

With longer days on the horizon, it's finally time to redecorate your backyard. Whether that's by adding a new patio chair or grill, no backyard is truly complete without a fire pit. Fire pits can be expensive, hard to assemble or even difficult to clean. Below, we've rounded up the best fire pits that are portable, durable and aesthetically pleasing.

Features we looked out for in the best fire pits:

Safety: Check with your homeowner's association or local city rules to see if you're allowed to have a fire pit. You'll want to consider where you place your fire pit depending on the rules in your region.

Type of fire pit: There are both gas and wood-burning fire pits. Wood-burning fire pits require firewood or sometimes charcoal. Gas burning usually works with a propane tank. Wood-burning fire pits generally produce better-quality flames, although gas-burning fire pits may be easier to operate. We've included options for both below.

Size and weight: Fire pits can weigh as much as 40 pounds or be as light as 2 pounds. If you're looking for something more portable, choose a lighter fire pit. If you're looking for something more stationary to keep in your backyard, you can choose a heavier fire pit - we've included options for both.

Best overall

Solo Stove is known for its 'smokeless' fire pits, which feature flames up to 400 degrees hotter than conventional fire, to reduce smoke and create fine ashes, according to the brand. It also has a removable ash pan like some of our other picks, making cleanup easy. And, it comes with a free carry case so you can take it from the backyard to the beach without any issues. Shop it in multiple aesthetic colors, including three new metallic shades.

Type: Wood burning

Weight: 20 pounds

Best deal

This portable fire pit has a 4-foot heat radius and is built to fit traditional firewood, thanks to its rectangular shape. It has an internal airflow system, which reduces smoke and ash, according to the brand. The removable ash pan also makes for easy cleanup. You can also shop this fire pit with the wood pellet back if needed.

Type: Wood burning

Weight: 41 pounds

Best gas-burning fire pit

This is one of the best gas-burning fire pits you can buy. It doubles as outdoor decor - you can use the included lid to cover up the fireplace and use this product as an outdoor table. It generates adjustable heat, all you have to do is turn the knob till you find your desired temperature. It is on the heavier side though, so we suggest buying this fire pit if you're looking for something stationary.

Type: Propane

Weight: 46 pounds

Portable pick

If you are looking for the most portable option, this is it. It works with both wood and charcoal and has a mesh top, allowing for more even flame distribution, according to the brand. You can adjust the flames manually, or link your firepit to your phone's Bluetooth and operate the flames hands-free.

Type: Wood and charcoal

Weight: 1.24 pounds

