Reality TV star, entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel sues TikTok over scam ads using her videos

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel is suing TikTok. She said the social media app didn't stop scam ads using her videos.

CHICAGO -- Reality TV star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel is taking on TikTok.

Frankel is suing the social media platform for not stopping a series of scam advertisements using her videos to market counterfeit products.

She is seeking monetary damages, saying the fraudulent ads have harmed her brand.

TikTok said it has strict policies to protect people's hard-earned intellectual property and keep misleading content off the app.

