Bethpage Air Show goes on as planned Sunday after Saturday lineup canceled due to severe weather

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Bethpage Air Show will continue as planned Sunday after yesterday's show ended early due to bad weather.

Authorities cleared the beaches at Jones Beach State Park Saturday because of incoming thunderstorms.



But before that spectators enjoyed watching the U.S. Navy Blue Angels headline the show for the first time since 2018.

Onlookers arrived early despite the fog and rainy forecast to celebrate the unofficial beginning of summer.

"We love to see the Blue Angels, need to get here early to get a good seat," Tom Windish of Connecticut said.

Sunday's portion of the air show will go on as originally scheduled. The event starts at 10:00 a.m. and turns till 3:00 p.m.

"Aviation is a Long Island passion," Rich Kaplan of Massapequa Park said. "It's our history, it's in our blood, it's what we love and the Blue Angels are everything Long Island represents and to see it live is the ultimate experience."

Several parking lots were already full two hours before the Blue Angels took to the skies as onlookers traveled across the Tri-state for the Memorial Day weekend tradition.
New York City's beaches will officially open on Saturday, with lifeguards on duty during the Memorial Day weekend's unofficial kickoff to summer.



