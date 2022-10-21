Betty Buckley on the struggle to capture the emotion of the song "Memory" in Cats

NEW YORK -- Betty Buckley earned a Tony Award in 1983 for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as Grizabella in Cats. She was only on stage for about 15 minutes during the groundbreaking original Broadway production, but her role was pivotal. In an exclusive interview with WABC-TV, Buckley recalls how she struggled to perfect the iconic song "Memory", a moment in Cats that's supposed to be a show stopper.

