Olympian gives away 200 pairs of free shoes to students at Bronx school

An Olympic runner from Puerto Rico handed out free running shoes to students in the Bronx to help encourage and inspire them.

BRONX (WABC) -- An Olympic runner from Puerto Rico handed out running shoes to students in the Bronx on Friday.

Beverly Ramos worked with the New York Road Runners to distribute 200 pairs of sneakers to the children at MS 244 The New School for Leadership and The Arts.

It was all part of the Rising New York Road Runners, which is a free, nationwide youth fitness program. It serves over 100,000 students from pre-K to 12th grade in NYC and across the country.

Since 2007, Rising New York Road Runners has distributed more than 37,000 pairs of shoes to kids at schools with limited resources.

"There's a chance out there that you could have a running career or anything in any sport so that's the mission today, just to give them a nice message, inspire them and hopefully they'll have a little more confidence," Ramos said.

Ramos will run in this Sunday's New Balance Bronx 10 Mile race.

She is the record holder for the event and is racing for her second title.

