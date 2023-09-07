Woman goes into labor at Beyonce's birthday concert in Los Angeles

It was Labor Day and Beyonce's birthday concert, so what better time for a very pregnant fan to go into labor?

LOS ANGELES -- It was Labor Day and Beyonce's birthday show, so what better time for a very pregnant fan to go into labor?

That turned out to be the perfect combination for Sarah Francis Jones and Marcel Spears.

Sarah was scheduled to deliver by C-section about a week later - so she absolutely did not want to miss Beyonce's show at SoFi Stadium.

And she was doing fine for a while.

Until Beyonce started up "Virgo's Groove." And that was when baby Nola made it known she wanted to come out and join the fun.

"It had to be a perfect set of circumstances," a happy Sarah said the next day from the hospital. "We're at Beyonce's birthday concert, on Labor Day. And then I go into labor, with my Virgo baby. I'm a Virgo. So it just made sense."

When the labor pains first began, Sarah thought perhaps they were false contractions since she wasn't due for a while. And of course, she didn't want to miss the rest of the show.

But as they were driving home, she told Marcel - nope they were real and we better head to the hospital right now.

"I was nervous," Marcel recalled. "This was my first baby. So I was like, I want to make sure I'm doing everything right. I may or may not have sped past some red lights on accident. Please don't get in trouble. I'm just trying to get my baby to the hospital."

Sarah and Marcel are both actors. She was in "Hairspray," among other films, and he was on TV's "The Neighborhood" and "The Mayor."

And now their daughter, at just a day old, has made her debut on TV too, not to mention social media fame.

Nola was named after Marcel's hometown of New Orleans. And they have a message for Beyonce: The role of godmother to their daughter is still available!