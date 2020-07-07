Chloe x Halle make music videos during quarantine without leaving home

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two sisters originally from Atlanta came to fame online by making videos at home when they were noticed by Beyonce, signed to her company, and later opened for her on tour.Now, Chloe x Halle are giving back with a message for the Class of 2020.Their message to this year's graduates came straight from their own backyard, ."And that's just how we do it, do it, do it," sang the pair, referencing their biggest hit.Chloe and Halle Bailey want to offer a vision of hope."In this time, it's very easy to get sucked into feeling negative and feeling uncertain and not knowing what's next," Halle said.The sisters are determined to make the most of sheltering in place, releasing their second album, "Ungodly Hour," and doing a virtual photo shoot to promote it -- all without leaving their LA home."We kind of realized and told ourselves, the possibilities are endless," Chloe said.She calls this "a 360 moment" for them, because it isn't the first time they have scored a big win from home.They sang "Pretty Hurts" seven years ago, and their cover of the Beyonce hit marked the start of their remarkable rise.Queen Bey saw their video on YouTube and signed them to a record deal worth $1 million, and after that, Chloe spoke to ABC's "Nightline" about her mentor."She's so amazing," she said. "She's just a great role model in every aspect of life."Halle broke new ground more recently, when she was cast last year in a new live action version of Disney's "The Little Mermaid." The cast was three months into rehearsals in London when production had to be suspended due to the pandemic."When I got the news, of course, it was a little bittersweet," she said. "But I was excited to get back to her and my family."The pandemic hasn't slowed the momentum of the Bailey sisters, and Alex Badia, Style Director at WWD, was thrilled with the virtual photo shoot featuring the sisters in bright colors.The shoot consisted of just Chloe x Halle and a photographer shooting from a distance."There's something kind of fabulous about creating a different kind of product and letting things flow more naturally," Badia said.Chloe summed up the entire situation."I feel like this quarantine during this pandemic has kind of worked in our favor," she said.----------