Bicyclist fatally struck by 2 vehicles in North Patchogue hit and run

By Eyewitness News
NORTH PATCHOGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police are searching for a driver in a deadly hit and run on Long Island.

Suffolk County police say a man was riding a bicycle on North Ocean Avenue near Vehslage Street in North Patchogue when he was struck around 9 p.m. Sunday.

A northbound Nissan SUV hit him and stayed at the scene, but then moments later a second vehicle also hit the bicyclist.

The second vehicle fled the scene.

The SUV that struck the man the first time was impounded for a check.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-220-TIPS.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north patchoguesuffolk countytraffic fatalitieshit and runbicyclebicycle crash
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man slashed in cheek on 1 train platform at Penn Station
Weinstein jury to resume deliberations after indicating deadlock
How to watch the memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant
Woman loses life savings in Apple Support impostor scam
AccuWeather: Mild Monday
Funeral for victim of NY library stabbing, suspect due in court
More than 100K welcome President Trump to India
Show More
Model, author, restaurateur B. Smith dies at 70
Jussie Smollett in court Monday on new charges in connection with alleged attack
Officials: 1 killed, 4 injured when fire tears through Yonkers home
Man killed in hit and run crash in Brooklyn
3 NYCHA buildings without water following water main break
More TOP STORIES News