Bicyclist fatally struck by 2 vehicles in North Patchogue hit and run

NORTH PATCHOGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police are searching for a driver in a deadly hit and run on Long Island.
Suffolk County police say a man was riding a bicycle on North Ocean Avenue near Vehslage Street in North Patchogue when he was struck around 9 p.m. Sunday.
A northbound Nissan SUV hit him and stayed at the scene, but then moments later a second vehicle also hit the bicyclist.
The second vehicle fled the scene.
The SUV that struck the man the first time was impounded for a check.
The victim's identity has not yet been released.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-220-TIPS.
