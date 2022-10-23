Bike MS takes to Manhattan streets to raise money for multiple sclerosis

Bike MS NYC kicked off at 7 a.m. at Pier 84 on the West Side Highway in an effort to raise money to combat multiple sclerosis.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Cyclists hit the streets in New York City Sunday morning for Bike MS NYC to raise funds to combat multiple sclerosis.

The event is considered the largest fundraising cycling series in the world.

Riders could either choose a 30-mile route on Manhattan's west side or a 50-mile route that involves crossing the George Washington Bridge.

Bike MS kicked off at 7 a.m. at Pier 84 on the West Side Highway between 43rd and 44th streets.

ALSO READ | New Jersey mom on mission for answers about possible cancer cluster school

Also on Sunday morning, CaringKind hosted its 34th annual Alzheimer's Walk.

The event began at the Central Park bandshell at 10 a.m.

The walk raises money to support caregivers of Alzheimer's patients and their families.

WABC-TV's own Mike Marza served as emcee for the event.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.