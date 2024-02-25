Bill Bradley talks love of the game, life in autobiography produced by Spike Lee

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Bill Bradley has had an accomplished career, to say the least - a B.A. from Princeton, an M.A. from Oxford - a Rhodes Scholar, an Olympic gold medal - he served in the Air Force and won two NBA Championships with the New York Knicks all before the age of 30.

It was all before Bradley entered the world of politics - a career he discusses in his new film, 'Rolling Along.'

The former New Jersey senator uses his successful Knicks team as an example to send a positive message of togetherness.

"This country is so divided...never look down on people you don't understand," he says.

The 90-minute performative autobiography is produced by Spike Lee.

Bradley wants people to take away an important message from it.

"It's about all of us. It's about love of the game - in other word - life," he says.

