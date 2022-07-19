Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio drops out of race for Congress

"It's clear the people of #NY10 are looking for another option, and I respect that," de Blasio posted on social media. "Time for me to leave electoral politics and focus on other ways to serve. I am really grateful for all the people I met, the stories I heard and the many good souls who helped out. Thank you all!"
De Blasio, whose second mayoral term ended last year, announced his candidacy on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," saying he would seek the Democratic nomination for the 10th Congressional District, which will include part of Manhattan and a swath of western Brooklyn.
"We are going through so many challenges right now," De Blasio told Eyewitness News reporter NJ Burkett at the time. "I have talked to so many New Yorkers who are really struggling, because of COVID, because of the cost of living, and they need real answers. They need help now."
He acknowledged his poll numbers were not high when he left office but said he believed voters knew he had the best of intentions.
Those poor polling numbers, however, continued throughout his campaign.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler represents New York's 10th District now but will no longer live in the district under maps that have been redrawn under the supervision of a New York judge.
Nadler is now running in the 12th District, currently represented by Rep. Carolyn Maloney.
The primary has been pushed back from June to August 23.
De Blasio, 61, toyed with running for governor this year but decided not to challenge incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul. He also had a short-lived run for president in 2019.
