Long Island beach reopens after shutdown due to shark sighting

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Tobay Beach has reopened to swimmers after a shark sighting shut it down on Thursday.The scare was the latest in Long island waters over the past two weeks, with five people bitten by sharks in that time.On Sunday, a few miles away at Robert Moses State Park, beachgoers recorded videos on their cell phones of a shark near the shore.From above, a drone even spotted a shark off Long Beach Thursday."I think it's like pretty crazy with like everything that's happening," beachgoer Luke Benanti said.Teddy Tilkin, an expert with the Long Island Aquarium, tells Eyewitness News what to do if you spot a shark near you."Stay as calm as possible and try to get away from the shark," Tilkin said.Tilkin says to swim away with as little splashing as possible so that the shark won't sense that you are injured or distressed."lf they really were to bite and wanted to eat us, we would be losing limbs and have a lot more external damages, to us really from a lot of the attacks because sharks are extremely powerful animals," Tilkin said.Two lifeguards, two surfers, and a swimmer have been bit in the past 15 days.Lifeguard Zach Gallo was bit in his hand and chest at Smith Point Beach and said he was repeatedly punched the shark to defend himself.Said Tilkin: "In those situations, you have to do whatever you possibly can to get away and to save yourself"Tilkin says the shark was about 5 feet long and most likely a young shark.Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino says bait fish, like schools of bunker, are bringing the sharks in due to cleaner water."New York City invested over a billion dollars in upgrades in their sewage treatment. Nassau County has invested over 800 million dollars in their upgrades, Suffolk with many upgrades so our water is much cleaner," Saladino said.Tilkin says the return of people to the water after two years of staying away during the pandemic helps explain the surge in shark bites. The water is also warmer due to a milder winter.----------