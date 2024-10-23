Man arrested in cold case kidnapping, rape of woman in Connecticut 35 years later

DANBURY, Connecticut (WABC) -- Decades after disturbing cases of kidnappings and rapes of women in Danbury, Connecticut, police have made an arrest.

The cases that date back to the 1980s were reopened last year when a woman came forward to police, saying she was abducted and raped during that time.

The series of crimes happened in the area of Lake Avenue and Merrimac Street and left women living in Danbury terrified.

By using resources that were not available in the '80s, investigators were able to positively identify one suspect as 53-year-old David Coffey.

Investigators say the Connecticut State Police Forensic Lab helped link him to the incident and he was arrested Tuesday.

Coffey is now charged in connection to an abduction and rape in 1989 and is being held on $750,000 bond.

While he is only charged in one incident, investigators think this break in the case will lead to other arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. John Basile at 203-797-4668, the Danbury Police Investigative Services Bureau at 203-797-4662, or the anonymous Tips Line at 203-790-TIPS (8477).

