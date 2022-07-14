Pets & Animals

Long Island beachgoers urged to use caution after shark bite incidents

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Sharks bite two people in water off Suffolk County

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Beachgoers on Long Island are urged to be on alert after multiple shark bite incidents within the last two weeks.

Two people were bitten in separate incidents on Wednesday. They marked the fifth and sixth shark encounters of the summer.

On Thursday, Suffolk County announced that the lifeguard bitten at Smith Point County Beach on July 3 is returning to work after being cleared by a doctor.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone planned to hold another news conference on Thursday to discuss and demonstrate beach safety precautions.

During Wednesday's encounters, a man said he was bitten by a shark on his left calf.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. when lifeguards were not yet on duty.

Then Wednesday night, a 49-year-old man reported a shark bit him in the left butt cheek off Fire Island.

Suffolk County Executive Bellone says with cleaner waters sharks are coming closer to shore, but lifeguards are watching.

"We have the best-trained lifeguards anywhere in the state, and we are, they are constantly on alert for any dangers out in the waterways," Bellone said. "They are constantly watching those waters, and I can tell you, they are looking for sharks."

It's something to be aware of if you're planning a beach trip this weekend.

The lifeguards are high up.

They can see those fins approaching.

And that's another reason why you should swim only when a lifeguard is present.

While the incidents are alarming, a shark biologist with the New York Aquarium says your chances of encountering one are still extremely small.
"We are more in tune to sharks than ever before, and I think that's a bigger issue than an actual increase in incidents or an actual increase in the number of sharks," Hans Walters said.

He says there is no evidence that swimmers are more at risk this year than in years past.

Fortunately, none of the shark bites in the United States this year have been deadly.

Smith Point Beach reopened to swimming Wednesday afternoon.

ALSO READ | Woman and child killed in Hudson River boating accident
EMBED More News Videos

Two relatives visiting from Colombia died when their boat overturned on Manhattan's West Side. Derick Waller reports.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfire islandsuffolk countybeachesshark attacklifeguard
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man found fatally shot inside pickup truck on NYC bridge
NJ Transit rail service resumes in and out of Penn Station
Bronx father dying of rare disease denied life-saving surgery 3 times
AccuWeather: Stray thunderstorm, shower
Woman killed, child hurt by pickup truck while riding scooter in NYC
Conviction tossed in death of anti-gang activist on Long Island
Video of police confrontation with moped driver sparks controversy
Show More
Family: Flight changed to another country, airline asked for $30K
Virginia flooding damages homes, prompts rescues
NYC bar to pay $500,000 over 'hostile and discriminatory workplace'
Driver killed after Jeep slams into row of stores in NJ
Woman, child killed in Hudson River boating accident identified
More TOP STORIES News