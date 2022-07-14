Long Island beachgoers urged to use caution after shark bite incidents

Two people were bitten in separate incidents on Wednesday. They marked the fifth and sixth shark encounters of the summer.
On Thursday, Suffolk County announced that the lifeguard bitten at Smith Point County Beach on July 3 is returning to work after being cleared by a doctor.
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone planned to hold another news conference on Thursday to discuss and demonstrate beach safety precautions.
During Wednesday's encounters, a man said he was bitten by a shark on his left calf.
It happened around 7:30 a.m. when lifeguards were not yet on duty.
Then Wednesday night, a 49-year-old man reported a shark bit him in the left butt cheek off Fire Island.
Suffolk County Executive Bellone says with cleaner waters sharks are coming closer to shore, but lifeguards are watching.
"We have the best-trained lifeguards anywhere in the state, and we are, they are constantly on alert for any dangers out in the waterways," Bellone said. "They are constantly watching those waters, and I can tell you, they are looking for sharks."
It's something to be aware of if you're planning a beach trip this weekend.
The lifeguards are high up.
They can see those fins approaching.
And that's another reason why you should swim only when a lifeguard is present.
While the incidents are alarming, a shark biologist with the New York Aquarium says your chances of encountering one are still extremely small.
"We are more in tune to sharks than ever before, and I think that's a bigger issue than an actual increase in incidents or an actual increase in the number of sharks," Hans Walters said.
He says there is no evidence that swimmers are more at risk this year than in years past.
Fortunately, none of the shark bites in the United States this year have been deadly.
Smith Point Beach reopened to swimming Wednesday afternoon.
ALSO READ | Woman and child killed in Hudson River boating accident
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube